VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP) Announces Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.
VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:MDCP opened at $28.20 on Friday. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09.
About VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF
