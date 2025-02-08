VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP) Announces Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDCP opened at $28.20 on Friday. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09.

About VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF

The VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to high-quality mid-cap US stocks with positive ESG ratings. MDCP was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Dividend History for VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP)

