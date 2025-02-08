VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UCRD opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $22.02.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
