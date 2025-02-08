VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCRD opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $22.02.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.