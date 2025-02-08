IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant Sells 2,621 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,012 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,300. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 3,008 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 200 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 1,792 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $40,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.78. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

