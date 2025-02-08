iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SHY opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
