Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 208.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $121.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.10.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.19.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

