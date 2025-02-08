Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $59.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

