D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 122.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $41.76 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

