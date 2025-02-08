Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,885,000 after buying an additional 124,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 146.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 726,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 431,945 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.