Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 98,937 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 366,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 1,553,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,884 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

