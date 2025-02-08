Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

