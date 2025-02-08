iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IJS stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.89 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

