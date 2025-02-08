Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Zacks reports. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.64%. Hub Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.400 EPS.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Barclays increased their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

