Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

