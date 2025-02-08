iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

QUAL stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.