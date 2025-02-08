Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $978,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494,209 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,457 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,951,000 after buying an additional 1,330,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,016,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after buying an additional 1,148,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

