Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.45%. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRI opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.48. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $178.35.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

