Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $246.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $250.50. The company has a market cap of $285.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.