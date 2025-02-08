Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

GNMA stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

