Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Shares of HNFSA opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. Hanover Foods has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

