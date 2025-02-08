Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.
Hanover Foods Price Performance
Shares of HNFSA opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. Hanover Foods has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.
Hanover Foods Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hanover Foods
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.