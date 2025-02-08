Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $488.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.82 and its 200 day moving average is $462.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.