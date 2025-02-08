Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grange Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,245,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,526,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 311,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $107.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.85.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
