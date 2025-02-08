Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,722,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 110,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $188.02 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $167.27 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

