Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded to Sell Rating by DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

