iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after buying an additional 851,884 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,612,000 after buying an additional 709,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,139,000 after buying an additional 683,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.27 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

