NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 26.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

