D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 472 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 21.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 199,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in HP by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $32.26 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.