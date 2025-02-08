Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $11.29 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 3.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

