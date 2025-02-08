SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

