Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $303.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

