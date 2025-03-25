New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Shares Down 26.7% – Here’s Why

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 26.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.65. 4,868,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 863% from the average session volume of 505,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$323.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.56.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

