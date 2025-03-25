Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Down 17.1% – Should You Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 13,884,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 2,018,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.