Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Stock Price Up 23.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) rose 23.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 329,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 56,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

About Geomega Resources

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

