Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.93 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.60). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 42,295 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.06) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.71.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

