Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.93 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.60). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 42,295 shares.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.06) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
