UBS Group Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $120.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SWK. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

