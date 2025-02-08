Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Zacks reports.
Sampo Oyj Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.91. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.
About Sampo Oyj
