Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.91. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

