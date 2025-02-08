Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares during the period. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.96 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.