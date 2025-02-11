Balentine LLC Sells 660,798 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,798 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.94 and its 200 day moving average is $178.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

