Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $208.65 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.