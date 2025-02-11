Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

AMLP stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

