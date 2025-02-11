Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 21st

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGO stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.