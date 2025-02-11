iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Position Decreased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,945.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 218,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,242 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.