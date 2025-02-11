Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VOO stock opened at $556.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $450.99 and a 12-month high of $561.66. The firm has a market cap of $503.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

