iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 22,362.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWV opened at $346.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.24. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $280.77 and a 52-week high of $349.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.