Peterson Wealth Services Invests $80,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

