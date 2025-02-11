TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXNM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TXNM Energy stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:TXNM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.40. TXNM Energy has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $50.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36.

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.90%.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

