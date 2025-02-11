BostonPremier Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,165 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

