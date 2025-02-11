ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Citigroup

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 342.78, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $18.69.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

