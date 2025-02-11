Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Issues Earnings Results

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 109.80% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 981.50 ($12.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,040.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,135.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,326.35, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 936.98 ($11.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,279 ($15.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.69) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.67) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.35).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

