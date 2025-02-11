CAP Partners LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

CAP Partners LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,038,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,365,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,388,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.