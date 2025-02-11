Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $82.91.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

